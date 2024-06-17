Coach’s Stuart Vevers and Anya Hindmarch named on King’s Birthday Honours List

Fashion industry veterans Stuart Vevers and Anya Hindmarch have been selected for King Charles III’s Birthday Honours List for this year.

Hindmarch, a celebrated designer who has emphasised the importance of circular fashion in many of her collections and projects, was made Dame of the Order of the British Empire, an accolade recognising her contributions to the arts.

In the list, Hindmarch, who became a Greenpeace Ambassador in 2019, was particularly highlighted for her sustainable fashion offerings, including her I am A Plastic Bag collection, through which she tackled the issue of post-consumer waste, and The Universal Bag, a fully recyclable shopping bag made from recycled plastic.

Anya Hindmarch at the finale of her brand's SS17 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

British fashion designer and creative director of American fashion house Coach, Stuart Vevers, was also among those on the King’s list, with the appointment of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Selected for his services to fashion and UK/US creative relations, Vevers is the first creative director of an American fashion house to receive full honours under the title of OBE.

In a release, New York-based Vevers said: “I’m honoured to receive this award from King Charles. The connection between my home country, adopted country and creative pursuits brings everything I’ve worked for – and that is important in my life – together.”

Vevers has served as creative director for Coach since 2013, when he ushered in a “new chapter” for the brand by introducing ready-to-wear for the first time.