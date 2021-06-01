Cole Haan appoints chief digital officer

US footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has named Stephen J. Henderson as its new chief digital officer.

Henderson joins from US footwear company Caleres where he was senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce.

In his new role, he will oversee Cole Haan's global digital footprint, which in the past year has seen the roll-out of 26 localized sites across international markets “with continued growth slated for the next fiscal year”.

Henderson will be responsible for all sites operated by international distributors, as well as Cole Haan USA, Japan and Canada.

“I am thrilled to join the Cole Haan leadership team, with its incredible track record for innovation that matches a deep understanding for how consumers live and pursue their passions,” Stephen said in a statement.

Cole Haan CEO Jack Boys said: “We are honored to have an executive of Stephen's exceptional talent join our leadership team. As we look toward digital commerce expansion globally, Stephen will have a wide mandate to work across the entire Cole Haan enterprise to accelerate our digital growth agenda.”