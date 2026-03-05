Collective denounces online sale of Epstein-associated clothing

The Mouv'Enfants collective on Wednesday denounced the sale of clothing associated with Jeffrey Epstein on online platforms, demanding that their sale be banned.

Navy half-zip sweatshirts embroidered with the initials JEE (Jeffrey Edward Epstein) were found on Etsy, Vinted, AliExpress and eBay. They are replicas of a garment worn by the sex offender in photographs.

The collective, which is committed to fighting child sexual abuse, stated: “Jeffrey Epstein is not a cultural reference. He is a sex offender responsible for an organised system of sexual violence against teenage girls.”

“Doing business with the image of a sex offender is obscene. When platforms profit from the image of a sex offender, they contribute to his normalisation,” the collective said in a statement.

“Action must be taken to ban the sale of this type of item, which shows that the platforms are not being monitored. Could one imagine T-shirts of Fourniret or Marc Dutroux?” Arnaud Gallais, founder of Mouv'Enfants, told AFP.

Contacted by AFP, eBay and Vinted announced they would remove the sweatshirts in question from sale.

On Vinted, dozens of identical listings for the embroidered jumper were available by searching for “Jeffrey Epstein” or “Epstein quarter zip” (the jumper's style) in the app. AFP confirmed they were subsequently removed.

“The sale of items promoting any form of sexual abuse is explicitly forbidden. We therefore enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards any inappropriate or shocking content, including listings that reference criminal acts,” Vinted assured AFP in a statement.

The sale of these products illustrates the “impunity” enjoyed by major digital platforms, the collective denounces. It recalled the online sale of child-like sex dolls in late 2025.

Some T-shirts found on the platforms appear to denounce the alleged links between Jeffrey Epstein and US president Donald Trump by showing them side by side.

Donald Trump moved in the same circles as Jeffrey Epstein. He maintains, however, that he cut ties with him long before his death and was unaware of his sexual crimes.