Columbia Sportswear appoints John Soh as General Manager of China

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the appointment of John Soh as Vice President and General Manager of China, effective February 2019. In his new role, the company said, Soh will report to Doug Morse, Senior Vice President of Emerging Brands and APAC.

“John’s long experience in footwear and apparel in Asia, and particularly in China, are a perfect fit for our growing China market,” said Tim Boyle, President and CEO of Columbia Sportswear Company in a statement, adding, “I look forward to John’s leadership contributions as we continue to evolve our brands to meet the needs of consumers around the globe.”

Soh, the company added, joins Columbia Sportswear Company from Lego, where he was a senior commercial director in the Asia Pacific region, based in Singapore. Prior to that, he was with Nike for two decades, working his way up as a product trainer to senior sales director in Greater China and Southeast Asia. He has broad commercial management experience that includes category, retail and country management.

“I’m excited to join Columbia Sportswear Company. This is a great opportunity, and I am happy to contribute to the growth of the business in China,” added John Soh.

Picture:Columbia Sportswear website