Columbia Sportswear Company names new presidents for prAna and Mountain Hardwear brands

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed new presidents at two of its brands.

The US fashion group announced Friday that Monica Mirro has been appointed as president of the prAna brand and Troy Sicotte has been named president of the Mountain Hardwear brand.

Mirro’s past experience includes three years at Under Armour, where she was vice president of sales, and nine years at Spanx, where she was most recently vice president of sales between 2007 and 2014.

Columbia Sportswear Company’s senior vice president of emerging brands, Craig Zanon, said Mirro’s “growth mindset, strategic discipline and people-first approach” will help to propel the brand.

Mirro commented: “prAna is a brand that blends innovation and creativity with its innate integrity. I’m looking forward to leading the prAna team on a journey to allow more consumers to discover and experience the power of prAna.”

Meanwhile, Sicotte has been promoted to president of Mountain Hardwear having been vice president of sales in North America since joining the brand in 2018. Earlier in his career, Sicotte spent almost eight years at The North Face, most recently as director of footwear, national outdoor and sporting goods sales.

“Troy Sicotte is a modern, pioneering, and energetic leader with diversified experiences that will serve Mountain Hardwear well,” commented emerging brands VP Craig Zanon. “We are happy and proud that Troy’s internal promotion facilitates a smooth transition for the team and business.”

Sicotte commented: “My last three years with Mountain Hardwear have been the best ones in my career because of the hardworking and passionate people that have made this growth possible.

“I’m honored to now help lead the brand’s continued global growth alongside these amazing teams in Richmond, Portland and abroad. Our focus on innovative mountain sport product and thoughtful distribution will optimally serve consumers and our retail partners across the globe.”