Confirmed: Duran Lantink creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier

The rumours that had been circulating for some time have now been officially confirmed: Duran Lantink has been appointed as the new creative director of the French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier. The announcement was made today via a press release from the fashion house and shared by Lantink himself on social media.

Lantink’s first ready-to-wear collection will be presented during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024. His haute couture debut will be in January 2026. With the appointment of Lantink, the era of guest designers at Jean Paul Gaultier comes to an end.

“I see in him the energy, the daring and the playful spirit in fashion that I had at the beginning of my own journey; the new enfant terrible in fashion. Welcome, Duran,” said Jean Paul Gaultier in the statement on social media.

“I see Jean Paul Gaultier as a genius and part of a generation that kicked down doors so that people like us can walk through them and be who we are. It is an honour for me to take on the role of creative director,” added Lantink.

Jean Paul Gaultier appoints Duran Lantink as creative director

The Dutch designer is known for his innovative approach, which focuses on sustainability, inclusivity and experimentation. He recently won the International Woolmark Prize 2025, with an entire collection designed with merino wool.

Lantink gained worldwide recognition in 2018 with the iconic ‘vulva pants’ he designed for artist Janelle Monáe – a striking design that symbolized his provocative and playful signature. In 2019, he founded his eponymous label, which focuses on radical upcycling: transforming existing clothing and materials into new, unique designs. Back in 2016, he won a Dutch Design Award, followed by an honourable mention at the International Fashion Showcase.

His international recognition has grown rapidly in recent years. In October 2023, he debuted on the official schedule of Paris Fashion Week. Shortly afterwards, he won the ANDAM Special Prize, followed by the prestigious Karl Lagerfeld Prize LVMH Awards 2024. That year, he was also included in the list of most influential people in fashion by The Business of Fashion.

Guest designers as tradition at Jean Paul Gaultier

The Jean Paul Gaultier fashion house has worked with changing guest designers for its couture line since the 2020s. Previously, Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, Chitose Abe, Haider Ackermann, Simone Rocha and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, among others, temporarily took over creative direction. With Duran Lantink, the house is opting for a designer who not only knows how to surprise in style, but also structurally commits to change in the fashion industry.

This article was created with contributions from Susan Zijp and Caitlyn Terra.