Converse names Nike veteran as new CEO

The president and chief executive officer of Converse, Jared Carver, has announced his departure from the footwear brand. He will be succeeded by Aaron Cain, a veteran at Converse’s parent company Nike.

This is according to an internal memo, which was originally seen and reported on by Bloomberg and Reuters. FashionUnited has contacted Nike and Converse with a request to comment.

The move brings to an end a two year tenure at Converse for Carver, who was brought on back in 2023 amid a wider reshuffling across the Nike business.

It appears that history is now repeating itself, however. The US sportswear giant is currently in the midst of a turnaround plan under CEO, Elliott Hill, who has enacted a “sport offense” strategy that intends to reposition the business for growth.

Cain’s appointment builds on Nike’s continued leadership overhaul, which has seen it name a new brand president, chief innovation officer, chief communications officer and SVP of global marketing for consumer products all in just three months.

The challenge at Converse has been its continued underperformance under Nike’s wing in recent months, with the brand reporting a 26 percent drop in revenue for the fourth quarter of the year to May 31, 2025.

Cain is already well established at Nike, having served in various roles throughout the course of 21 years, most recently as VP and general manager of Nike Global Men’s. At Converse, he will take up the dual position of president and CEO following a transition period running to the end of July.