Cory Long to join Columbia Sportswear as president of Sorel brand

Columbia Sportswear Company announced that Cory Long will be joining the company as president of the Sorel brand from December 2023.

“We are delighted to have Cory join the Sorel family. His strength of leadership and consumer-champion mindset will be key in fueling the next era of Sorel growth,” said Craig Zanon, SVP, Emerging Brands.

Long, the company said in a release, is a veteran of the footwear and apparel industry, most recently serving as global general manager and chief global merchant of DC Shoes.

He holds leadership experience at an array of brands, including Mitchell & Ness, Asics, Supra and Converse.