Coty appoints new chief procurement officer

Coty has named Stéphane Delbos as its new chief procurement officer, effective 1 February.

In his new role, Delbos will be tasked with implementing Coty’s multi-year procurement strategy, which includes achieving a 600 million dollar net reduction in costs by FY23 and strengthening the beauty label's new product pipeline.

Delbos joined Coty in 2010 as global sourcing director before working his way up to senior vice president for transformation, indirect and procurement operations, where he played a key role in driving the brand’s broader transformation agenda.

Prior to joining Coty, Delbos held several local and global procurement positions at Pfizer and Ipsen.

He will join Coty’s senior leadership team and report to chief transformation officer Gordon von Bretten.

“Stéphane’s diverse experience and proven track record over 10 years at Coty make him a great addition to Coty’s senior leadership team,” von Bretten said in a statement.

“He has a deep understanding of how this company works and has been integral to progressing our financial transformation and successfully navigating the challenges of Covid-19.

“I look forward to continue working with him closely as we transform Coty into a true beauty powerhouse that’s stronger, more focused and set up for long-term profitable growth.”