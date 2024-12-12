Creative director Louise Trotter leaves Carven

Louise Trotter and Carven are going their separate ways after almost a year. In September 2023, Trotter presented her first collection for Parisian fashion house, which returned to the catwalk for the first time under her leadership. Now it's her turn to say goodbye. Her last collection for Carven will be shown on January 24, the brand announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Trotter was the label's first head designer since 2018, when Serge Ruffieux left the brand after just three seasons and the then-bankrupt fashion house was acquired by China's Icicle Fashion Group Co., Ltd. In February of last year, Trotter was presented as the ideal candidate to revive Carven. The announcement came just weeks after it was revealed that Trotter had left French fashion brand Lacoste after four years as creative director.

The label's brief statement did not specify who will take over Trotter's position at Carven. However, the news comes just days after industry media Women's Wear Daily first reported that Trotter had been chosen by Bottega Veneta to succeed Matthieu Blazy. Rumour has it that Trotter will take over the Italian fashion house, while Blazy will become Chanel's new creative director. Neither Trotter's potential new role nor Blazy's next move have been confirmed to date, but several industry insiders, including fashion director and New York Times chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, have hinted on social media that an announcement is imminent.