Creative director Matthew Williams to exit Givenchy

Givenchy is preparing to part ways with its creative director of three years Matthew Williams, with the designer's last collections to be for pre-fall 2024.

Set to come into effect from January 2024, Williams’ exit coincides with the end of his contract at the company, initially set out upon his arrival in 2020.

Confirming the departure in a statement to WWD, which first reported the news, Williams said leading the creative direction of Givenchy was “the dream of a lifetime”.

He continued: “Over these three years, I have strived to perpetuate Mr. Hubert de Givenchy’s legacy while bringing my own creative vision and I would like to sincerely thank the studio, Renaud de Lesquen, and LVMH for this incredible opportunity.”

President and chief executive officer of Givenchy, De Lequen, also thanked Williams in his own statement for “all the energy he brought to Givenchy”.

Search for successor reportedly underway

He added: “His collections, resolutely creative and contemporary, have sparked a new dynamic and found their audience. I join everyone who has had the pleasure of working with Matthew in wishing him every success in his next ventures.”

Williams descended onto the scene at Givenchy when he took up his first runway show for autumn 2021, beginning what the brand said was “new momentum on the international stage”, particularly in the US and Japan where its modernised product range found favour.

Next to Givenchy, the designer also runs his own label 1017 Alyx 9SM, founded in 2015 and later shortlisted for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

For Givenchy, however, it is understood that the luxury label is in the early stages of its search for Williams’ successor, according to the media outlet, with “studio teams” to take on the design of future collections until an announcement is made.