Cremation ceremony held for Karl Lagerfeld on Friday

A private ceremony was held for the cremation of late designer Karl Lagerfeld just outside of Paris on Friday.

The designer had always made it clear that he did not wish for a public funeral ceremony to be held after his death. The private ceremony that did take place was attended by Lagerfeld's longtime right-hand and successor Virginie Viard, the Wertheimer family who owns Chanel, Chanel president Bruno Pavlovsky, Anna Wintour, Bernard Arnault, Carine Roitfeld, Princess Caroline of Monaco and Sidney Toledano amongst others.

WWD reported that several guests convened at the Chanel headquarters on Paris' Rue Cambon following the service.

Lagerfeld had said before his death that he wished for his ashes to be scattered near those of his mother. French newspaper Le Monde has reported that part of Lagerfeld's ashes will join the remains of his longtime partner Jacques de Bascher, who passed in 1989.