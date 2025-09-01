Crocs appoints former Nike veteran as CFO

Crocs has named Patraic Reagan as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. Reagan’s appointment comes as monetary pressures heighten for the footwear giant, which swung to a loss of 428 million dollars in the second quarter of the year.

Scheduled to step into the position from September 22, Reagan will succeed Susan Healy, who resigned from the role on August 28 but will stay on as an adviser until October 31. Reagan will oversee the company’s financial strategies, alongside financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations and more.

He joins Crocs from household product firm SharkNinja, where he had most recently been serving as CFO. Prior to this, Reagan had been at Nike for around 14 years, holding a variety of roles including VP and CFO of Asia, Pacific and Latin America. He was also CFO, global digital at Coach and a director at Polo Ralph Lauren.

In a statement, Andrew Rees, Crocs’ chief executive officer, said Reagan’s “strong public profile” and “track record of delivering consistent, profitable growth” will “complement our leadership team in driving long-term shareholder value”.

Alongside announcing the new appointment, Crocs also reaffirmed its third quarter 2025 financial outlook. For the period, the company forecasts an 11 to 9 percent decline in revenue, while its adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be in the range of 18 to 19 percent. At the time, Crocs noted that due to “evolving global trade policy and related pressures around the consumer”, it would not provide a full year outlook.