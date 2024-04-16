Crocs appoints Terence Reilly as EVP and president of Heydude brand

Crocs, Inc. has announced the appointment of Terence Reilly as incoming executive vice president and president for the Heydude brand.

Reilly will join the executive leadership team on April 29 and will report directly to Andrew Rees, the company’s chief executive officer.

The company said in a statement that Reilly, 56, most recently served as the president of the Stanley Brand where he reshaped the century-old insulated drinkware brand into a must-have brand of current culture.

Prior to his time at Stanley, from 2013 to 2020, Reilly served as the chief marketing officer at Crocs, Inc., in addition to holding various other marketing leadership roles. He succeeds Rick Blackshaw, who is leaving the company effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming back Terence to the Crocs, Inc. family. Terence has had tremendous success in creating and executing brand-building playbooks at both Stanley and Crocs by leveraging iconic products, scaling awareness, driving brand relevance and ultimately building communities," said Rees.

Reilly, the company added, has more than 25 years of global marketing and operational experience and has had a decorated career. Prior to 2013, he held various senior level marketing and leadership positions.

"I see significant opportunity to further drive awareness, desirability, and relevance to the Heydude brand and will work together with the team to build a durable, profitable growth brand over time," added Reilly.