Crocs appoints Tracy Gardner to its board of directors

Crocs has announced that Tracy Gardner has been appointed to its board of directors, effective June 9, 2021.

Gardner has been a principal of the Tracy Gardner Consultancy for over ten years and has extensive experience in leading growth and strategy for fashion brands including Gap, J.Crew, and Lands End. During her time at J.Crew, she ultimately served as president, completing its public offering and helping to grow revenues by around one billion dollars.

“Tracy has spent her career guiding strategies that create emotional brand connections at the intersection of talent, the customer, and product,” said Andrew Rees, Crocs CEO in a statement.

He added, “Her industry expertise paired with her proven ability to steer omni-channel brand transformation make her an ideal advisor as we continue to deepen our consumer connection, innovate and drive growth for the company. We are thrilled to welcome her and have her join us as a strategic partner.”

Gardner said in a release: “It is an honor to join the Crocs board at an extraordinary time of growth and opportunity.

“I’m a fervent brand enthusiast and am passionate about Crocs’ mission of creating a culture and product where everyone is invited to be their most authentic self. I look forward to contributing to the culture of inclusivity, community, and sustainability that allows everyone to truly be comfortable in their own shoes.”

The announcement makes Gardner the ninth board member and fourth woman on the Crocs board of directors.