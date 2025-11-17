Crocs promotes Rupert Campbell to EVP, president of Heydude

Footwear giant Crocs has promoted Rupert Campbell to the dual role of executive vice president and president of Heydude. Starting today, Campbell will join the group’s executive leadership team, reporting to Crocs CEO, Andrew Rees.

Campbell first joined Crocs in March 2025, taking up the position of senior vice president, chief commercial officer for its Heydude label. Here, he has overseen and executed a global commercial strategy.

In his new role, these tasks will expand to all elements of the label’s product, marketing and commercial go-to-market strategy.

Prior to joining Crocs, Campbell had been president of Adidas North America, a company he had been a part of for 10 years. Over this duration, he held a variety of leadership positions across international markets.

Speaking on the promotion, Rees said: "Rupert has proven to be an instrumental part of the Heydude Leadership Team, driving global strategy and execution end-to-end across all parts of our Heydude business.

“On behalf of the board of directors and our leadership team, we are excited to welcome Rupert into this new role and are confident that he will guide the Heydude business to long-term, scalable global growth."