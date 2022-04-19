Cult Beauty co-founder and CEO exits following THG acquisition

Alexia Inge, the co-founder and CEO of online beauty e-tailer Cult Beauty, has exited the company following its acquisition by The Hut Group (THG) last year.

Inge, who launched Cult Beauty along with Jessica Deluca in 2008, said joining forces with THG “marked a seminal milestone in the company’s history”, and said she was “excited to watch the next chapter for the business as it grows from strength to strength”.

British fashion, beauty and wellbeing giant THG bought Cult Beauty last summer for 275 million pounds.

The group said at the time it expected Cult Beauty to contribute sales of around 60 million pounds to its current full-year results.

Inge said: “I started this journey in 2008 on a mission to evolve and improve the beauty industry for consumers, elevate and support independent brands and create the most trusted and loved beauty retailer in the world.

“Fourteen years on and I feel that we have not only surpassed those dreams, but also founded a significant community along the way, all on a total investment of 1.75 million pounds.”

Looking ahead, Inge said she is at “a juncture where I have the opportunity to prioritise other aspects of my life”. She said she will take a Wellness Year to recuperate and spend time with her family.