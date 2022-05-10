Cycling apparel brand Jelenew taps former Chanel designer as creative director

Women’s cycle apparel brand Jelenew has named former Chanel designer Di Liu as its new creative director.

The US company said Liu's “unique fashion perspective and sense of innovation” make him the “ideal candidate” to lead the company’s creative direction.

“It's my honor to join Jelenew on this new journey with a passionate team,” Liu said in a statement. “At the beginning of the company's establishment, it focused on solving a series of clothing problems encountered by women in cycling. I am proud to be part of such a brand with a strong sense of social responsibility.”

Liu graduated from Esmod and IPLME in Paris and studied advanced garment customization and luxury management.

In 2016, he joined the core design team of storied French fashion house Chanel, where he was credited for his achievements in 3D tailoring, fabric reconstruction, and fashion trend analysis.

More recently in 2019, he was appointed as the editor-in-chief of French fashion and culture magazine Art et Mode.

“I look forward to contributing my creativity and experience and stepping into a new chapter with Jelenew,” he said.