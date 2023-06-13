Daniel Fletcher reportedly set to exit Fiorucci

British designer Daniel Fletcher is said to have confirmed that he is preparing to leave his role as menswear artistic director at Fiorucci behind.

Fletcher, who joined the house towards the end of 2019, announced the move in a statement to WWD where he said that it had been an honour to contribute to the brand and wished Fiorucci all the best for the future.

The media outlet added that the split was believed to have been amicable and that Fletcher was leaving to focus on his own brand, with announcements in relation to his future plans, as well as Fiorucci’s, to be made in due course.

Fletcher, who was credited with bringing the Italian label into a more upmarket positioning, will present his last Fiorucci’s collection for Resort 2024.

The designer first made a name for himself following the debut of his namesake brand in 2016, and later reached wider acclaim when he was selected as runner-up in the Netflix reality series ‘Next in Fashion’.

During his time at Fiorucci, Fletcher expanded the brand’s categories into ready-to-wear, taking it beyond its typical denim, sweatshirts and t-shirts offering.

The company, which was founded by Elio Fiorucci in 1967, was acquired by British clothing retailers Stephen and Janie Schaffer following his death in 2015. The duo then relaunched the label in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fletcher has operated his own brand Daniel W. Fletcher alongside his work at Fiorucci, often presenting his collections each season during London Fashion Week.

Most recently, he revealed a collaboration with Savile Row tailor Huntsman, which Fletcher said reflected a higher-end positioning for the brand.