Daniel Heaf succeeds Gina Boswell as Bath & Body Works CEO

Bath & Body Works has appointed Daniel Heaf as its new chief executive officer. Heaf's background includes senior leadership roles at Nike and Burberry, where he drove significant growth and innovation.

Previous CEO Gina Boswell has stepped down from her role and as a member of the Bath & Body Works board, effective immediately.

“Through a strategic search, the board recognized a rare and exciting opportunity to bring on Daniel as the next CEO of Bath & Body Works,” said Sarah Nash, chair of the board. “Daniel is a forward-thinking leader with a remarkable track record of driving innovative, transformative growth across iconic global brands. He brings bold and direct leadership which energizes and inspires teams to rally behind him,” Nash added.

Commenting on his appointment as the new CEO of Bath & Body Works, Heaf said, “Together, with the foundation of an iconic brand, more than 50,000 associates, tens of millions of active loyalty members, and a strong North American store footprint and supply chain, we have an opportunity to become the defining home fragrance and beauty brand of choice globally.”

The company also pre-announced its first-quarter 2025 results, with net sales of 1.424 billion dollars, a 3 percent increase compared to the prior year, and earnings per diluted share of 49 cents, exceeding the high end of the guidance range.

The company has maintained its full-year 2025 outlook, projecting net sales growth of 1 percent to 3 percent and earnings per diluted share between 3.25 dollars and 3.60 dollars.