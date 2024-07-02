Daniela Bethonico takes over as Olymp’s head of supply chain

German shirt manufacturer Olymp has appointed Daniela Bethonico as its head of supply chain.

The company said in a statement that she commenced her new role work on July 1, 2024. She succeeds Johann Trischberger, who has been appointed to the company’s management team. He will now form part of a new leadership quartet alongside Mark Bezner, Kai Graf and Heiko Ihben.

After holding management positions at various companies in Brazil, Daniela Bethonico joined Olymp in Bietigheim-Bissingen in 2017, where she successfully worked her way up – from organisational and project management to production planning – before becoming head of quality and process management in October 2020.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bezner KG, said: “We’ve now succeeded in filling the vacant position of head of supply chain with Daniela Bethonico, who also comes from within our own ranks.”

Graduate in mechanical engineering, Daniela Bethonico, 48, got her professional career underway in logistics management at the Poiger Business Services industrial agency in Munich, Bavaria, in 1999.

From 2001 onwards, she completed an international management trainee programme at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, before starting work as a junior product manager at its Brazilian subsidiary Heidelberg do Brasil in Sao Paulo.

From 2003, she was responsible for marketing management for the whole of Latin America, holding the position of senior product manager from 2006 to 2012. At the same time, she completed a part-time MBA programme from 2006 to 2012, specialising in entrepreneurship.

The company added that Bethonico will now be responsible for the production, procurement and technical product development divisions. In future, she will report to Johann Trischberger, the new managing director for production, procurement, corporate responsibility, internal services, logistics and IT/organisation.