Danielle Vermeer to join ThredUp as head of social commerce

Online resale platform ThredUp has appointed fashion tech executive, Danielle Vermeer, to the newly created role of head of social commerce, effective January 2025.

The company said, Vermeer will spearhead ThredUp's efforts to make resale more engaging and accessible to a wider audience through innovative shopping experiences.

Commenting on the new appointment, ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said in a statement: “Danielle’s impressive track record in building engaging resale platforms, coupled with her deep understanding of the secondhand industry, makes her a valuable addition to the team.”

Vermeer brings more than thirteen years of experience in ecommerce, fashion tech and resale. She is currently the co-founder and CEO of Teleport, the social commerce app to buy and sell secondhand fashion from a TikTok-like video feed.

“I’m excited to join ThredUp, a company that has transformed how people shop and sell secondhand online,” added Vermeer.

Prior to starting Teleport, Vermeer was a product leader at Amazon, where she led the launch of Amazon Fashion’s luxury resale product and business.

The company added that as part of this transition, Teleport will cease operations in late November 2024 and the app’s users new to ThredUp will receive exclusive discounts.