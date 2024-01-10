David Marberger joins Levi Strauss & Co. board

Levi Strauss & Co. has appointed David Marberger as a member of the board and to serve on the board’s audit committee, effective immediately.

With more than 30 years of finance and leadership experience, Marberger currently serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Conagra Brands, Inc.

“With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, David brings a wealth of experience working with prominent global brands, making him an ideal addition to the LS&Co. board,” said Bob Eckert, chairman of LS&Co. board of directors.

As CFO of Conagra Brands, Marberger oversees the company's finances and information technology functions. He joined Conagra Brands in August 2016. Prior to joining Conagra Brands, Marberger served as chief financial officer at Prestige Brands, a provider of over-the-counter health care products with a portfolio of over 80 brands.

“I am eager to work closely with the board of directors and management team to continue driving positive performance and furthering the company’s long-standing legacy,” added Marberger.

Marberger also served as chief financial officer of Godiva Chocolatier for seven years, where he was responsible for the finance, accounting, audit, tax and IT functions, in addition to overseeing Godiva’s worldwide strategic planning process. And before that, Marberger served as chief financial officer of Tasty Baking Company and spent 10 years at Campbell Soup Company, where he held finance roles with increasing responsibility.