Davide Renne: the career trajectory of Moschino's new creative director

Moschino has appointed fashion designer Davide Renne, from Tuscany, as its new creative director. This article provides an overview of Renne's career trajectory, from his studies in fashion design in Florence to his most recent role at Gucci.

Renne’s fashion trajectory began at the Università degli Studi di Firenze where he studied fashion and costume design from 1996 to 1999. During the same period, he attended art and design school Polimoda, also located in Florence.

After graduation, the Italian designer started his career at the brand Alessandro Dell'Acqua as a senior designer. He also worked as the creative director of leather brand Ruffo for a year. In 2004, he joined Gucci. He has been at the helm of Gucci’s creative direction since then as head designer of womenswear.

Moschino, a unique history and daring designs

Italian luxury fashion house Moschino was established in 1983 by Franco Moschino, himself an alumnus of Istituto Marangoni, who initially aspired to be a painter.

The brand gained recognition internationally due to its unique and offbeat designs and successfully created a unique design lexicon, with recognizable elements like polka dots, fruit prints, heart symbols, and peace signs.

It is known for challenging the conventions of the fashion world, presenting camp-inspired fashion shows that often nod to artistic movements, pop culture, or the brand’s own legacy.

In 1999, Moschino SpA was acquired by Aeffe Group SpA. Today, Moschino's products are available in 86 countries around the world, both in brick-and-mortar stores and online. According to its store locator, the majority of Moschino’s physical points of sale are located in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Parent company Aeffe SpA, which also owns brands like Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Pollini, reported consolidated revenues of 162.9 million euros in the first half of the year, a drop of 7.4 percent at constant exchange rates (a 7.7 percent decrease at current exchange rates) from the previous year.

The ready-to-wear division of Aeffe Spa had revenues of 108.8 million euros, a downturn of 9.5 percent at current exchange rates compared to the same period in 2022 (a 9 percent decrease at constant exchange rates).

Davide Renne, new creative director at Moschino

In 2013, American designer and Pratt Institute alumnus Jeremy Scott became creative director at Moschino. He left the brand in March 2023. Additionally, Stefano Secchi, the former general director, and Michelle Stein, the former president of the US division of Moschino, also left their roles.

In September, Massimo Ferretti, the brand’s chairman, hinted at a new creative director announcement.

Davide Renne will officially assume his role at Moschino on November 1. He will manage the women's and men's collections as well as the accessories collections at the Italian fashion house.

Renne's extensive work experience in the industry, particularly his long stint at Gucci, has made him a noteworthy figure in the fashion world. Industry observers will be watching closely to see how the Italian creative influences Moschino’s direction.

Renne will present his debut collection for the brand during Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.

This article has been partially generated with an AI tool, and then edited by Veerle Versteeg.