Debenhams Group names Richard Vanoli as MD of Debenhams

Richard Vanoli has been named as the new managing director of the Debenhams brand, parent company Debenhams Group has confirmed.

The appointment comes as Debenhams itself continues to lead a business-wide turnaround at the group, which had first acquired the retailer out of administration in 2021.

Since then, Debenhams Group – formerly known as Boohoo Group – has upped efforts to transform the department store into a digital-first business, a shift that has boosted profitability, prompting the company to change its name.

Debenhams’ marketplace model has now become the blueprint for the group’s wider turnaround efforts, with a similar format being rolled out to other brands across the portfolio.

Vanoli’s appointment as a dedicated director of the brand is therefore apt. He has already been with Debenhams for over 25 years, having first joined the business at 17, starting out in stock distribution before moving through to senior leadership.

Vanoli most recently served as chief commercial officer of Debenhams Group, and has been credited as playing an instrumental part in driving the brand’s turnaround and commercial strategy.

His focus now will be on accelerating growth further by expanding the marketplace, strengthening brand partnerships, and continuing investments into technology.

In a statement, Debenhams Group chief executive officer, Dan Finley, underlined Vanoli’s contributions to the business, and his deep understanding of the marketplace model that “underpins its growth”.

“While Debenhams has already made significant progress, we’re just getting started. Richard’s leadership will be key to supercharging the brand and delivering the next stage of growth,” Finley added.

Vanoli also commented: “What’s always been consistent is [Debehams’] relevance. We’ve built a strong, growing business with real momentum, and I firmly believe the best years are still ahead. I’m excited to lead the next phase, building on everything the team has achieved and continuing to grow the brand for the future.”