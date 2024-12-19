Debenhams promotes Patrick Duggan to creative director

Boohoo-owned Debenhams has promoted its head of creative to the role of creative director. Patrick Duggans takes on the leading role after being with Boohoo for four and half years, having initially joined in July 2020 as creative manager for Coast and Karen Millen.

Duggans went on to become head of creative at Debenhams in October 2021, a role in which he oversaw campaign ideation, creative direction across all content, styling for all mediums and brand identity development. Prior to joining Boohoo Group, Duggans had served in various roles at the likes of New Look, Wax London and Arcadia Group, among other fashion-based firms.

He announced his promotion on his LinkedIn, where he said in a statement: “I’ve had the privilege of being part of the Debenhams journey within the Boohoo Group from pretty much day one and am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over these few short years. I get to work with incredible, passionate and talented people every day, and have a bloody good laugh along the way.”

Debenhams enjoyed significant growth in its marketplace in the first half of the financial year, with over 170 percent GMV and a total of 10,000 brands taking to the site. Its profit after tax for the year ending February 29, meanwhile, came to 3.27 million pounds, up from a 721,000 pound loss in the year prior.