Debenhams taps JD Sports veteran Daniel Finley as new CEO

Debenhams has appointed JD Sports veteran Daniel Finley as its new chief executive officer.

“After an incredible decade as Group Multi Channel Director at JD Sports Fashion plc, I decided it was time to take up a new challenge,” Finley announced on LinkedIn.

“Today, I am excited to have started my new role as chief executive of Debenhams, following its acquisition last year by Boohoo Group.

“I am delighted to take charge of a great British heritage brand and looking forward to building on the progress that the team have made since its acquisition.”

Prior to joining JD Sports, Finley spent a short eight-month spell as group business development director at The Peacock Group, and before that he spent six years as an associate director at Javelin Group.

Boohoo acquisition

The important hire comes at a significant period of change at Debenhams, which was bought in January 2021 by fast fashion giant Boohoo Group for 55 million pounds.

The deal included the iconic British department store chain’s brand and website, but not its physical estate, which was closed later in the year.

That came after years of difficulty at Debenhams, which was struggling to keep up with online competitors.

In June last year, Debenhams launched its first brand campaign under its new ownership, repositioning itself as a digital-first destination for fashion, beauty and home.

In December, it returned to physical retail with the opening of a flagship beauty destination in Boohoo’s home city, Manchester, at the Arndale shopping centre.