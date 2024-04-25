Deckers Brands promotes Marco Ellerker to president of global marketplace

Deckers Brands has promoted Marco Ellerker to the newly created role of president of global marketplace, effective August 1, 2024.

In his new role, Ellerker will oversee the omni-channel teams for all brands globally. He will become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Stefano Caroti, incoming chief executive officer and president of Deckers Brands.

"Marco has played a key role in the incredible success our brands have achieved on a global scale. We are confident that he will build on our successful omni-channel strategy, together with our agile marketplace team, to continue to scale the success of our portfolio," said Dave Powers, chief executive officer and president of Deckers Brands.

The company said in a statement that Ellerker has served in various operational roles at Deckers since 2017, most recently as SVP and general manager of EMEA, Japan and Distributors Asia Pacific.

"I am pleased to take on this new role as we further develop our iconic brands. Over the last several years, we have worked diligently to establish a disciplined, consumer-centric approach to marketplace management that has resulted in significant growth across our brands," added Ellerker.