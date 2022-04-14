Delta Group appoints Matt Miller as new president

Delta Group has appointed Matt Miller as its new president, effective April 25.

Miller most recently served as interim chief financial officer at Ardmore Home Designs between June 2021 and April 2022.

Prior to that, he held various senior leadership positions at companies including Interface Americas, American Standard, Newell Brands, Kraft Foods, and Zyman Group.

Delta chair and CEO Robert W. Humphreys described Miller as “an experienced and proven business leader with a track record of building high-performance business teams while executing and delivering strong and profitable results”.

He continued: “[Miller] will assume full profit and loss responsibility of the Delta Group and leadership responsibility for organizational functions including sales and marketing, manufacturing, operations, planning, and process improvement.”