Delvaux gets new old CEO

Jean-Marc Loubier, the former CEO of Delvaux who helped the brand expand through the 2010s, is now returning to the Belgian fashion house for a second round as CEO. Delvaux is now owned by luxury conglomerate Compagnie Financière Richemont, the owners of other brands including Chloé and Cartier. The news was reported by WWD.

Loubier returns to his new old role today reporting to Philippe Fortunato, CEO of Richemont’s fashion and accessories houses. As of this summer, Richemont now owns 100 percent of stake in Delvaux after buying it from First Heritage Brands.

Reportedly, it was Loubier who helped grow Delvaux’s sales from 18 million to 120 million euros as the brand saw international expansion in China, South Korea, Japan, North America, London, and Milan. Under Loubier’s leadership, Delvaux’s store network increased from 10 to 50.

Loubier, who was also Delvaux’s chairman, stepped down from the brand in 2019, at the same time divesting his minority stake. He succeeds Marco Probst, who also served two separate times as the brand’s CEO.