Denim trade fair Kingpins appoints new CEO
Vivian Wang has been appointed CEO of Kingpins Show, after the denim fair's founder, Andrew Olah, announced his decision to step down. Olah will remain as an advisor, according to the press release.
Wang has been involved with Kingpins since its inception, and had previously served as managing director and head of sales for a long period of time.
The fair has grown into a biannual event in New York and Amsterdam since its inception and is held once a year in China.
In a statement, Olah said: “From the beginning, I wanted Kingpins to be more than just a trade show. I envisioned a global platform where the denim community could come together to share ideas, tackle challenges, and celebrate the artistry and innovation behind every pair of jeans.
"Seeing how far we’ve come — and knowing it’s in such capable hands with Vivian — gives me great confidence in the future of Kingpins.”
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. It was translated to English using AI.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com