Denny Bruce joins Dickies as Global Brand President

VF Corporation has announced the appointment of Denny Bruce to the position of Global Brand President, Dickies, effective July 1. The company said, he reports to Curt Holtz, Executive Vice President and Group President, Workwear.

“Dickies is an iconic brand that has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. As the brand enters a new phase of growth and expansion, Denny will bring together our international teams to drive a consistent global experience that engages consumers in new ways,” said Holtz in a statement.

VF Corp appoints new brand president for Dickies

Bruce, the company added, will be responsible for all aspects of the brand’s global operations and performance. He will ensure the brand continues delivering compelling products supported by experiential campaigns that drive consumer acquisition. He will oversee the brand’s wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses, including a focus on digital. Bruce will also be responsible for continually strengthening the Dickies team and its capabilities to drive profitable growth through the activation of its strategic plan globally.

"I’m honored to be joining VF and leading the Dickies brand,” said Bruce, adding, “Dickies embodies a strong work ethic, a dedication to your craft and taking pride in the work as much as the finished product.”

The company further said that prior to joining VF, Bruce was executive vice president of sales, product and marketing at Traeger Pellet Grills, where, along with his team, he drove growth in a 10 billion dollars industry and quadrupled the company’s revenue and earnings during a four-year period. Before that, Bruce was part of the leadership team at Skullcandy where he was vice president of domestic sales. He also held roles at Vans and Burton Snowboards.

VF said that Philip Williamson, former CEO of Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., will move into a non-operating brand ambassador role, allowing him to lend his invaluable experience and knowledge of the Dickies brand. Williamson will work closely with Bruce to advance the brand’s strategic initiatives. VF acquired the Dickies brand as part of its 2017 purchase of Williamson-Dickie and its portfolio of workwear brands. Of the 20 brands owned by VF, the Dickies is the company’s fourth largest brand by revenue.

Picture:Denny Bruce via Business Wire