Destination XL appoints chief marketing officer

Destination XL Group, Inc. has announced that Erica W. Thompson has joined its team as Chief Marketing Officer. At DXL she will be responsible for the marketing organization, including the overall marketing strategy, brand, creative, media, CRM and e-commerce.

“We are extremely pleased that Erica has joined DXL Big + Tall, as our new Chief Marketing Officer,” said Harvey Kanter, the company’s President and CEO, adding, “Erica’s appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to building out a digitally-driven marketing organization.”

Thompson, the company said, brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience with a particular focus on customer relationship marketing, digital marketing, and e-commerce. Prior to joining DXL, Thompson held senior marketing positions with HSN, New York & Company and PetSmart.

“I’m thrilled to join DXL and to engage our customers in new and exciting ways as we look to grow the business across all channels, and firmly establish DXL Big + Tall as the one-stop-shop for men’s big and tall apparel and footwear,” added Thompson.