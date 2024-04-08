Dexter King promoted to global general manager of Tom Ford Beauty

Dexter King has been appointed as senior vice president, global general manager, Tom Ford Beauty.

King stepped into this role effective April 1, 2024 and will continue reporting to Guillaume Jesel, president and CEO, Tom Ford and luxury business development, The Estée Lauder Companies. King will also join The Estée Lauder Companies extended executive leadership team.

“Dexter’s multifaceted leadership experience at Tom Ford Beauty has been instrumental in helping the brand achieve exceptional global growth. His deep understanding of luxury, the importance of aspirational local relevance, and his command of the strategic growth opportunities in the luxury sector make him well-suited to lead the continued global momentum of Tom Ford Beauty,” said Jesel.

The company said in a release that King has been with Tom Ford Beauty for nine years, working in a number of key leadership roles including most recently as senior vice president (SVP), global marketing and strategy, and prior to then as SVP, general manager, international and global strategy.

The company added that in close partnership with Jesel, under King’s leadership of strategy and international, the brand elevated key Tom Ford fragrances to the luxury tier, accelerated its channel strategy and achieved exceptional growth and share gains across key markets.

Prior to Tom Ford Beauty, King worked in strategy and marketing roles, holding positions of increasing responsibility across companies including McKinsey & Company, Diageo, and Moët Hennessy.