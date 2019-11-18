MenuFashionUnited
Dick's Sporting Goods appoints Anne Fink to its board of directors

People

by Prachi Singh
4 hours ago

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. has named Anne Fink, President, global foodservice for PepsiCo, to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Anne to our board. She brings a strong background in customer service, marketing and management, which coupled with her results-oriented thinking and integrity, make her a great addition,” said Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a statement.

Fink, the company said, leads sales, marketing, strategy and operations for PepsiCo’s North American and global foodservice business, which include restaurants, hotels, business & industry, colleges & universities, and sports & entertainment channels. She previously served as the chief operating officer for PepsiCo North America foodservice and prior to that as senior vice president and chief customer officer for PepsiCo sales.