Diesel appoints Massimo Piombini as Chief Executive Officer

OTB has announced the appointment of Massimo Piombini as CEO of Diesel Group. The company said in a statement that he will join the Italian-based company in February 2020 and report to OTB CEO Ubaldo Minelli.

“Diesel is an icon that changed the industry with its lifestyle approach, pioneering product and revolutionary communication, and a company that I recently took back to its roots, which is already giving very positive results. I wish Massimo to fuel its engine and take it where it deserves to be,” said Renzo Rosso, Founder of Diesel.

Piombini’s was most recently at Balmain, where he was CEO for the last three years. Before Balmain, he spent over a decade at Valentino as commercial director, and previously he worked at several other luxury brands, such as Bally, Bulgari and Gucci.

Diesel is the biggest of the brands of OTB group. Headquartered in Breganze, Italy, Diesel operates 700 mono-brand stores, and license agreements with industry leaders in the most important fashion and lifestyle categories including fragrances, watches and jewellery, eyewear, and the whole living concept covering furniture, lighting, kitchen and bathroom, tableware, wooden flooring, ceramic tiles, and home linen.