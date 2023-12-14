Dion Lee names new CEO ahead of planned growth

Luxury label Dion Lee has announced a new chief executive officer as it looks to position itself for its next phase of growth.

James Miller has been appointed to the helm position of the US-based fashion house, joining the company from The Collected Group, where he served as CEO and chief creative officer over the course of almost seven years.

Prior to this, Miller had also held a series of executive and managerial roles at Ted Baker and Ralph Lauren, his most recent being president, Polo Ralph Lauren Retail.

His appointment at Dion Lee was confirmed by the brand’s namesake designer in a statement to WWD, which read: “We are thrilled to have James on board leading global brand expansion and strategic growth opportunities as we continue to broaden the Dion Lee brand.”

Speaking to the media outlet, Miller also expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s “next big chapter”, adding: “One of the exciting aspects of the business is that there is so much untapped potential, so much green pasture.

“And I think if we are selective as to what we’re choosing to move ahead into as we build the brand, we’ll be successful.”

His appointment follows Dion Lee’s recent launch into accessories and footwear, while Miller said that his sights could also be set on additional expansions into some markets, either via partnerships or solo ventures.