Dior coaxes Shawn Stussy out of retirement for new collaboration

Dior on Tuesday will unveil it’s pre fall 2020 menswear collection during Art Basel Miami Beach. At the same time the French luxury house will debut a new collaboration with surfwear designer Shawn Stussy, who, according to WWD, has been brought “out of retirement” by Dior’s creative director Kim Jones.

In an Instagram Stussy wrote: “it has been really hard for me to keep this to myself for six months.” “Kim has brought me out of retirement to work with him and his Dior family on fall 2020.”

Kim Jones said in an Instagram post: “When Dior decided to show in Miami I decided to work with someone I consider an artist, who has impacted generations since he signed his name on a surfboard 40 years ago! So very excited to see Shawn Stussy’s interpretation of the Dior archives for the show.

Stussy was founded in the early 1980s in Laguna Beach, California, by Shawn Stussy. The company began by offering screen-printed T-shirts, shorts and baseball caps to sell alongside its surfboards, all of which featured the brand’s ubiquitous scribbled Stüssy logo that still appears on its products today.

The success of the brand has been attributed to its popularity in the hiphop skater and surfer scenes. The brand was embraced by street subcultures and was regarded as authentic streetwear before it was named as such. In a 1992 interview Stussy said: “Everybody calls it surf wear, or urban streetwear, or surf street… I don’t name it, and I don’t name it on purpose.”

The show will streamed live on December 3 at 6.30 pm (GMT-5) on Dior’s website and social media.

Image: Dior Homme SS20, via Catwalkpictures