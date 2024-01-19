Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri to receive Neiman Marcus Award

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of womenswear and accessories for Dior, has been named as the honouree of this year’s Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

She follows in the footsteps of Christian Dior himself, who had received the accolade in 1947, making Chiuri the first female creative director of House Dior to accept the honour.

As such, Chiuri is being recognised for her cultural impact throughout the span of her 25 year career, during which time she has also served at Fendi and Valentino before taking the helm at Dior.

Here, she has been credited with bringing a “modern vision that pays homage to the house’s heritage”, driving an inspiring perspective that engages women to recognise themselves in her designs.

Chiuri will be recognised at an event set to take place on March 3 during Paris Fashion Week at the Ritz Hotel, after which a full year multi-level programming will commence as part of Neiman Marcus’ “retail-tainment” strategy.

In a release, Chiuri expressed her delight to receive the honour, noting that since arriving at Dior it has been her mission to respect the heritage laid out by its eponymous designer through her own “poetic approach”.

Chiuri added: "This award pushes me to keep giving my all, doing the best I can for women, helping them to find the awareness they need to never give up on themselves and to overcome all hurdles.

“It is to them, to all the women who have made me a better woman, that I dedicate this award. I also dedicate it to Michela Murgia: an author, activist, friend, and endless source of inspiration."