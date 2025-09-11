Dior strengthens management team and appoints ready-to-wear expert to support Jonathan Anderson

Michela Kalb, former womenswear ready-to-wear director at Louis Vuitton, is taking the helm of haute couture, womenswear and menswear ready-to-wear, womenswear footwear and baby products at Dior. This appointment, reported by WWD, will take effect from 1 October.

Kalb, who was womenswear ready-to-wear director at Christian Dior Couture from 2006 to 2017, will work with Jonathan Anderson on the development of the luxury label’s collections. WWD states that she will officially take up her position on the day that Anderson presents his first womenswear show for Dior, since his official appointment as artistic director of womenswear, menswear and haute couture collections in June.

Previously womenswear ready-to-wear director at Louis Vuitton – another brand of the LVMH group – Kalb also worked at Prada, from 1999 to 2006, as merchandising director. She began her career as a womenswear ready-to-wear buyer at the Italian department store La Rinascente.