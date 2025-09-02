Diotima’s Rachel Scott named creative director of Proenza Schouler

Rachel Scott, founder and designer behind Diotima, has been named the new creative director of New York luxury brand Proenza Schouler. The label made the announcement in a press release, where it said it was entering a new chapter with the Jamaican-American designer at the helm. To the brand, Scott is expected to bring a “global design perspective, vast technical knowledge, and a distinctive new voice” that aligns with Proenza Schoulder’s DNA.

In a statement, chief executive officer, Shira Suveyke Snyder, called Scott “one of the most celebrated design talents of today”, who will provide a fresh, female perspective to the brand. “Her profound understanding of Proenza Schouler’s brand codes, paired with her exceptional ability to marry craft with innovation, made her the natural choice to lead the house forward,” Snyder added.

In her own words, Scott said she has long admired the Proenza Schouler brand, holding a deep respect for the world founders, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, have created. “I look forward to bringing my perspective in dialogue with their legacy,” she continued. “I am grateful to Shira for her trust and I am honoured to step into this role to envision the next chapter of Proenza Schouler.”

Founders prepare for Loewe debut while Scott expands on initial foundations

The question of who was to take over at Proenza Schouler has been circulating since January, when McCollough and Hernandez exited the brand. While the designer duo – who continue to serve as shareholders and board members – were eventually confirmed to be taking over the reins of Loewe from Jonathan Anderson, Proenza Schouler remained in limbo.

During this time, however, Scott was already building up ties with the US fashion house. Having joined the brand as a consultant earlier this year, she has since been working closely with the design studio to shape its creative direction, informing its SS26 collection. Now permanently at the helm, this perspective is to continue unfolding over the coming seasons, starting with Scott’s debut in February 2026 for the brand’s AW26 collection.

Scott is already a well-known name, particularly in the North American industry. Her brand, Diotima, has received notable accolades since its founding in 2021 – namely the 2024 CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year award, and has since been shortlisted for the 2025 Woolmark Prize. Diotima is known for its incorporation of Jamaican craftsmanship, which is weaved into the contemporary wardrobe Scott has built on. Through her designs, Scott reinterprets traditional Caribbean techniques and combines structural elements, all while championing the values of slow fashion.