Directors of Hera Clothing become majority shareholders

Holly Beadle and Georgia Streeton, directors of Hera Clothing, have stepped into the position of co-owners of the British fashion brand, snapping up a 66 percent joint share.

Beadle, the company’s chief executive officer, and Streeton, chief brand officer, became directors of the company upon its acquisition in October 2021 by Paul Richardson, the former chairman of Gymshark and the father of Beadle and Streeton.

The move to appoint co-owners came as part of a “strategic restructure” led by Richardson, a press release stated.

Since joining Hera, Beadle and Streeton set about driving a rebrand and relaunch. Among the implementations was that of an expansion into womenswear, which now contributes to 30 percent of Hera’s total revenue.

The company also launched a circular fashion initiative, Hera Rewear; partnered with Asos to bring the brand to the platform; and has introduced collaborations with public figures.

In a statement, Richardson, who now serves as chairman to Hera, said: "Holly and Georgia’s appointment as co-owners of Hera is a true testament to their exceptional leadership since the acquisition. They have successfully driven the business from day one, and their vision has transformed Hera into the brand it is today.

“I have no doubt that as co-owners, they will continue to lead with passion and take the company to new heights. Their journey is a powerful example of women in business, and I’m excited to see what they achieve in this next chapter."