Dirk Reynders named as new director of Amsterdam Fashion Institute

Dirk Reynders has been appointed as the new director of Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) with effect from 1 February 2019.

Dr Dirk Reynders - who is best known as an experienced lecturer and guest speaker, and who has also made his mark in the media and communication field - will be succeeding Irene Sparreboom, who was director of AMFI until 1 July 2018.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, Reynders said: “I am looking forward to investing my own energy and enthusiasm in supporting the brilliant AMFI team in their ambitions to continue growing and raising the Institute’s profile in the fields of art, creative technology and entrepreneurship.”

Reynders currently works as a lecturer in visual communication at LUCA school of arts, in Brussels, Belgium, and Zuyd University of Applied Sciences, in Heerlen, Netherlands.

Photo credit: AMFI

