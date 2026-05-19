Donald Kohler named global brand president and CEO of Banana Republic

US retail conglomerate Gap Inc has appointed Donald Kohler as the global brand president and chief executive officer of Banana Republic.

The executive will assume his new role in July 2026 and will be based at the corporate headquarters in San Francisco. Kohler brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the luxury, premium and specialty retail markets to the position. He will be tasked with guiding Banana Republic as the business continues to position itself as a modern explorer lifestyle brand.

Executive track record in global fashion management

Prior to joining Banana Republic, Kohler served as the CEO of PVH Americas, where he oversaw the regional retail, e-commerce, wholesale and licensing businesses for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. His previous career history includes senior leadership roles at Italian luxury house Ferragamo, British luxury brand Burberry and Italian denim label Diesel.

The appointment marks a return to Gap for Kohler, who spent more than a decade earlier in his career working in merchandising leadership roles across Gap, GapKids and babyGap.

Gap chief executive officer Richard Dickson noted that Kohler began his product career at the core Gap brand. “Donald is a product-driven leader with deep global expertise and an extraordinary track record of revitalizing brands to new relevance with clarity, discipline, and storytelling that connects with customers to drive growth,” Dickson said in a statement.

Strategic direction for Banana Republic

The appointment comes as the retail group attempts to sustain momentum and elevate the market position of the subsidiary. Under the new leadership, the brand plans to focus on strengthening its product architecture, enhancing brand storytelling and improving both the brick and mortar and digital experience.

Kohler expressed confidence in the heritage of the label and its potential to engage contemporary consumers through a cohesive customer journey. “I believe great brands are built by great teams, and I look forward to getting to know the Banana Republic team and building what's next together,” Kohler stated.