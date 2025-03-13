Donatella Versace to step down from creative helm, Dario Vitale named CCO

It’s the end of an era. Donatella Versace, the sister to Versace’s eponymous founder Gianni, is letting go of the creative leadership to the Italian luxury label. The designer, who has led the brand as chief creative officer since Gianni’s passing in 1997, will be stepping back into the position of chief brand ambassador from April 1, 2025.

In this new role, Donatella will support Versace’s philanthropic and charitable endeavours, remaining a global “advocate for the brand”. In a press release issued by Versace’s parent company Capri Holdings, Donatella thanked the design team and employees of Versace, adding that “it has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy”.

She continued: “He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity. In my new role as chief brand ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

Miu Miu designer takes on top position at Versace, possibly further fueling Prada takeover rumours

In her place will step Dario Vitale, the former design and image director of Miu Miu, notably a brand that sits within the portfolio of Prada Group, which has reportedly been pursuing and close to a takeover of Versace.

In a statement addressing the appointment, Vitale said: “The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

It marks a new chapter in the history of the storied house, which has become the subject of strengthening rumours suggesting that its ownership could soon fall into the hands of Prada Group. As media reports continue to circulate on what would be a major shift within the industry, Vitale’s appointment to the creative helm is likely to only further fuel this speculation. Meanwhile, however, leadership at Capri and Versace are looking ahead to the brand’s further growth.

Speaking on this change in leadership, Capri Holdings’ CEO and chairman, John D. Idol highlighted Donatella’s efforts in leading the creative vision of the iconic luxury house and playing an “integral role in the company’s global success”. He continued: “We are excited to announce that Dario Vitale will be joining the House of Versace as its new chief creative officer. He is a strong design leader, and we are confident that his talent and vision will be instrumental to Versace’s future growth.”

In addition, Versace CEO, Emmanuel Gintzburger, said: “Versace is what it is today because of Donatella Versace and the passion she has brought to her role every day for nearly 30 years. The universal values she stands for and her love for uncompromised creativity anchored Versace far beyond a brand or a company. Working alongside her has been an incredible privilege and pleasure.

“I am confident in the company and where it stands today, as we are well-prepared for the organisation to write this new chapter for the house. Dario Vitale is a rare talent, who deeply respects the essence and values of Versace and clearly understands its growth potential. We are convinced that his experience and vision will bring a new perspective to the brand. I am excited to welcome him in the coming weeks and embark on a new and ambitious journey for Versace.”