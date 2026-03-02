Dr. Martens chief product officer Adam Meek announces departure

Dr. Martens Chief Product Officer Adam Meek has announced his departure following a transformative four-year tenure. During his time with the heritage label, Meek oversaw global design, development, and innovation, leading a strategic shift from a product-centric model to a consumer-led approach.

Under his leadership, the brand focused on franchise management and brand renewal. “I’m proud of the work we did to reconnect product to purpose and consumer,” Meek shared via LinkedIn, noting his success in scaling fresh ideas globally.

A veteran with 15 years of industry experience—including a stint at Canada Goose where he launched their footwear category—Meek has not yet named his next destination. He plans to continue leading at the intersection of brand, product, and consumer strategy.