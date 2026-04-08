Dr. Martens restructures leadership to drive consumer-first strategy

British footwear brand Dr. Martens has announced the appointment of general managers for its primary global markets. The move follows a broader initiative to simplify the operating model of the company in alignment with its new consumer-first strategy.

The brand is transitioning to a market-level structure designed to increase proximity to the consumer base. This shift is accompanied by a reinforcement of global brand, technology and support functions.

Leadership appointments across key European and Asian markets

The business has promoted four internal candidates to lead its European territories. Nick Duff has been appointed UK general manager (GM), while Nathalie Schneider takes on the role of France GM. Kristin Staeren has been named DACH GM and Giorgio Trevisan will serve as Italy GM.

In Asia, the company recently appointed Yoichi Oikawa as the new Japan GM. Oikawa brings extensive experience in multi-channel operations and consumer engagement within the Japan and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, having previously held positions at Champion and Adidas.

The US market remains under the leadership of Paul Zadoff, president of Americas. These six core markets are highly significant for the business, collectively accounting for over 80 percent of global revenues.

Formation of new executive team

Dr. Martens is also streamlining its senior leadership through the creation of a new executive team. This body is led by chief executive officer Ije Nwokorie and is tasked with setting the strategic direction of the business.

The team includes Giles Wilson, chief financial officer (CFO), who now oversees technology and strategy. Carla Murphy serves as chief brand officer, managing product, marketing, customer experience and sustainability.

Additional members include interim chief operating officer (COO) Anna Duffiet and Mike Stopforth, who occupies the newly created role of chief commercial officer. The market GMs will report directly to Stopforth. The team is completed by Zadoff, chief people officer Bridget Jolliffe and Katherine Bellau, who serves as chief legal officer and company secretary.

“Over the past year we have reorganised our business and ways of working so that we are truly consumer-first, as opposed to channel-led,” Nwokorie stated.

Nwokorie added that the leadership team, which combines long-term company leaders with talent from other global brands, will be instrumental in delivering the strategy and scaling the business in the future.