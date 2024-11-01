Draper James names Jeannie Yoo as CEO

Draper James, the Southern-inspired lifestyle brand founded by actress Reese Witherspoon and majority-owned by Consortium Brand Partners, has named Jeannie Yoo its new chief executive officer.

Yoo, a veteran in the fashion industry with two decades of experience across luxury and commercial brands, has been brought on to lead Draper James into its next chapter, focusing on growth across direct-to-consumer channels, category diversification, and global scaling.

With experience at Coach as director of e-commerce and global merchandising for Michael Kors, Yoo has deep expertise in fashion-focused omnichannel strategy and has been tasked with leading Draper James forward as it prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025.

Yoo joins Draper James from Adam Lippes, where she was president and spent more than six years driving direct-to-consumer and growth across all channels.

Commenting on her appointment, Yoo said in a statement: "I'm inspired by Draper James' core principles based on celebrating authenticity, Southern heritage, and community.

"Draper James has built something truly unique—an inclusive brand designed by women for women everywhere. I'm excited to step into this role and expand the brand's mission of continually delivering quality products across various categories to always show up where the consumer needs them at every walk of life."

Since its launch in 2015, the women’s apparel and accessories brand has expanded into new product categories, including pet, home, and outerwear. Additionally, the brand recently launched a refreshed website with enhanced user experience features, debuted its first direct mail campaign, and embarked on a series of successful pop-up shops across the South in partnership with Graduate Hotels.

With Yoo at the helm, Draper James plans to accelerate its reach with new store openings, including a flagship location in Charleston and international retail extension within markets such as Mexico, Australia, and Europe.

Cory Baker, founder and managing partner of Consortium Brand Partners, added: "Jeannie's vision, combined with her coveted accomplishments across e-commerce, wholesale, and retail, makes her the perfect leader to guide Draper James through our next era of evolution.

"Her passion for honouring heritage and community closely aligns with the Draper James mission, and I'm confident that her accomplished portfolio of expertise will take the brand to new heights."

In addition to her role scaling Draper James, Yoo will also play a key advisory role within the broader Consortium Brand Partners portfolio, leveraging her strategic insight to support growth across various brands.

Draper James has also expanded its executive team naming Lauren Frohlinger as vice president of merchandising and Piper Parsley as vice president of brand marketing and e-commerce.