Drew Villani named global creative director for Timberland

Timberland, the US brand known for its iconic 'Premium 6 inch boots', has welcomed Australian designer Drew Villani as its new global creative director.

With Villani's appointment, Timberland is looking to take a new artistic turn. As such, the VF Corporation-owned label has turned to Villani, hoping to leverage the designer's more than 10 years of experience within international brands.

A graduate of the University of South Australia, Villani has worked for Nike, Calvin Klein and 3.1 Philippe Lim. Most recently, he served as creative director for New York-based creative consultancy Horse LLC, a role he has been in for over six years. Elsewhere, he has held creative and art director positions at the aforementioned fashion houses.

Villani confirmed the news on his Linkedin account, where announced this appointment, evoking “a new chapter”.

Timberland has been owned by the American group VF Corporation since 2011.