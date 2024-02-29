Dsquared2 general manager reportedly exits brand

Ennio Fontana, the general manager of Dsquared2, has reportedly stepped down from his post just one year on from his appointment.

This is according to Milan sources for WWD, which initially reported the news but did not cite a reason behind the alleged split.

Fontana had succeeded Sergio Azzolari for the helm position in March 2022, after serving as general manager for Roberto Cavalli.

He had also held a series of executive positions at the likes of Tod’s and the Plein Group, among others.

In the role at Dsquared2, however, Fontana had been tasked with reinforcing the brand’s international business development and building on expansion strategies to strengthen the company’s positioning.

Dsquared2 had notably skipped the showing of its autumn/winter 2024 collection at this edition of Milan Fashion Week, which closed last Sunday.

Instead, founders Dean and Dan Caten had already taken to the Italian fashion capital to stage their autumn 2024 coed show earlier in January, where they hosted a runway of identical twins.